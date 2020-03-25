Report: Tajae Sharpe Signs 1-Year Contract with Vikings After Stefon Diggs Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Tajae Sharpe #19 of the Tennessee Titans runs in motion during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. New Orleans defeats Tennessee 38-28. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sharpe caught 25 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. He'll help to fill the void left after Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dream Landing Spots for 2020 QB Prospects 🔊

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Dream Landing Spots for 2020 QB Prospects 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Schefter Suggests 2020 Draft Take Place Over 7 Nights

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter Suggests 2020 Draft Take Place Over 7 Nights

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards 📉

    Projected early-rounders taking the biggest hit after the coronavirus canceled most pro days

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards 📉

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Judging a Frantic NFL Offseason 📝

    @MikeFreemanNFL grades every team's offseason so far

    Tennessee Titans logo
    Tennessee Titans

    Judging a Frantic NFL Offseason 📝

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report