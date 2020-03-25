Report: Tajae Sharpe Signs 1-Year Contract with Vikings After Stefon Diggs Trade

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal with wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Sharpe caught 25 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. He'll help to fill the void left after Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills.

