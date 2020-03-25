Colts' Jim Irsay Says Philip Rivers Is a 'Young 38'; Compares QB to Brees, Brady

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Much like beauty, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes age is in the eye of the beholder.

The Colts signed Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract this offseason. In an appearance on the Colts Official Podcast, Irsay made it clear Indianapolis wasn't dissuaded by the fact that Rivers turned 38 in December.

"When we played him last year, Frank Reich told him, he said, 'My God Philip, you missed one throw the whole game.' … I tell ya, I believe Philip is a young 38. We see guys like Drew Brees now, and Tom Brady, playing and doing great things after 40. It won't even be until 2021 (in) December when Philip gets 40. So I think he is a guy with elite leadership, a great release, and what makes it so good is I feel we have the best offensive line in football, and that's the thing that takes a long time to build."

