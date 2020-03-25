Colts' Jim Irsay Says Philip Rivers Is a 'Young 38'; Compares QB to Brees, Brady

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 18: Jim Irsay the owner of the Indaianpolis Colts speaks to the fans at Reggie Wayne's induction to the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Much like beauty, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes age is in the eye of the beholder.

The Colts signed Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract this offseason. In an appearance on the Colts Official Podcast, Irsay made it clear Indianapolis wasn't dissuaded by the fact that Rivers turned 38 in December.

"When we played him last year, Frank Reich told him, he said, 'My God Philip, you missed one throw the whole game.' … I tell ya, I believe Philip is a young 38. We see guys like Drew Brees now, and Tom Brady, playing and doing great things after 40. It won't even be until 2021 (in) December when Philip gets 40. So I think he is a guy with elite leadership, a great release, and what makes it so good is I feel we have the best offensive line in football, and that's the thing that takes a long time to build."

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards 📉

    Projected early picks with question marks we may not get answers to

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Prospects Falling Down Draft Boards 📉

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts with highest salary-cap hits after big free agency moves

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts with highest salary-cap hits after big free agency moves

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire

    Could the Colts be overhyped heading into 2020?

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Could the Colts be overhyped heading into 2020?

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire

    Judging a Frantic NFL Offseason 📝

    @MikeFreemanNFL grades every team's offseason so far

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Judging a Frantic NFL Offseason 📝

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report