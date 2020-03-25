Wizards' John Wall Won't Return from Injury This Year Despite COVID-19 Hiatus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC -  MARCH 8: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the game against the Miami Heat on March 8, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The NBA's indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic won't open the door for Washington Wizards star John Wall to return during the 2019-20 season. 

The Washington Post's Candace Buckner reported the team still plans to have the five-time All-Star sit out for the entire year as he recovers from his ruptured Achilles.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Which Duo Are You Taking to Win a Title?

    @BR_NBA staff debates which pair has the best shot 👉

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Which Duo Are You Taking to Win a Title?

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Ballmer Buys The Forum for $400M Cash

    Clippers owner reaches deal with MSG to buy Inglewood arena

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ballmer Buys The Forum for $400M Cash

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Stealth NBA Trade Candidates 😮

    Our writer picks five players who would shock the league if traded ⬇️

    Washington Wizards logo
    Washington Wizards

    Stealth NBA Trade Candidates 😮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA's 'Loosest' Deadline for Completing Finals Is Labor Day Weekend

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA's 'Loosest' Deadline for Completing Finals Is Labor Day Weekend

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report