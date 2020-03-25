Wizards' John Wall Won't Return from Injury This Year Despite COVID-19 Hiatus

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

The NBA's indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic won't open the door for Washington Wizards star John Wall to return during the 2019-20 season.

The Washington Post's Candace Buckner reported the team still plans to have the five-time All-Star sit out for the entire year as he recovers from his ruptured Achilles.

