Conor McGregor Donating €1M to Ireland Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

UFC star Conor McGregor announced Wednesday that he is donating to hospitals in the Republic of Ireland during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement on his Twitter account, McGregor made the following pledge: "Today I am purchasing myself, €1 million worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region. ... Our most affected region, to this date."

McGregor also praised several hospitals, adding: "St. James. Mater, Tallaght Beaumont. Vincent's. Where we would be without these brave men and women, I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!"

Per CNN, there are more than 418,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, contributing to over 18,600 deaths. That includes over 1,300 confirmed cases and seven deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

In addition to announcing his donation, McGregor called for a "full lockdown" to occur in the country in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

McGregor noted that enforcement of the lockdown has been "too lax" and called for "health before wealth."

Like most professional sports organizations in the world, the UFC has been impacted by the pandemic. While it initially planned to hold events without fans, the company announced the postponement of events in London, Columbus and Portland on March 17.

UFC 249, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson on April 18, is still planned to go ahead at an undisclosed location.