4-Star C Charles Bediako Commits to Alabama over Duke, Texas, More

Alabama got a major upgrade at center, as 4-star prospect Charles Bediako committed to the school Tuesday:

The 6'11" and 215-pound Bediako is considered the No. 5 player from Florida, the No. 4 center prospect and the No. 26 prospect overall in the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Josh Gerson of 247Sports noted in his scouting report on Bediako that he has a "high ceiling" and is on the "path to be a high major starter with professional upside depending on [his] skill development."

Gerson listed his strengths as his mobility, size, "long arms and budding athleticism." Weaknesses included a raw offensive game and "footwork and face-up ability" that "could improve." As for areas where he's shown growth, Gerson noted he's improved as both a rebounder and rim-protector, adding that he should be able to add more weight to his frame.

Bediako said in February that he was happy with the progress he was making in certain parts of his game.

"I'm definitely more confident with the ball, and I'm confident in my shot even when it doesn't fall," he told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "My ball-handling has gotten better, and my passing, too. Last year I was a role guy that would wait and see what happens, now I make things happen."

Alabama will be happy to see that continued growth, especially if it translates to immediate dominance at the next level. Namely, Bediako has the ability to control the paint if he continues to add strength, and given the modern NBA trending toward rim-protectors and floor-spacers over post-up scorers, living up to that potential could bode well for his chances to play at the next level.

For now, though, the Crimson Tide has bolstered its Class of 2021 with one of the top centers available.

Bediako could see immediate playing time for the Crimson Tide, which will be an intriguing team to watch once he hits campus.

Schools like Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU won the 2020 recruiting cycle in the SEC, but Alabama is back on the map with this addition. Crimson Tide fans have a lot to be excited about with Bediako on board.