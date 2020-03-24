Look: Joel Embiid Shades John Collins After Comments About 76ers C in B/R AMA

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks teh ball against John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks on October 28, 2019 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

As NBA fans go without basketball during the coronavirus pandemic, Joel Embiid's wit and willingness to playfully ether opposing NBA players is greatly welcomed.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man was back at it on Tuesday, after Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins said Embiid was the one player he wanted to dunk on during a B/R AMA on Monday. Embiid replied with a picture of him dunking over Collins and a link to the highlight:

Yesterday, the 76ers big man pledged $500,000 to aid those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Embiid also committed to supporting full-time Sixers employees who were set to have their salaries reduced by 20 percent amid the NBA hiatus.

The team originally confirmed it would be reducing the salaries for team employees making more than $50,000 per year, however, team owner Josh Harris eventually reversed course on Tuesday. 

So Embiid is winning on social media and in real life. Trust The Process, indeed. 

