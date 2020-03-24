Teddy Bridgewater, Updated Panthers Depth Chart After Cam Newton's Release

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers will have a much different quarterback room in 2020 after a flurry of offseason moves.

Cam Newton had been the team's starter when healthy for the past nine years, but he was released Tuesday. Kyle Allen started 12 games last season but was traded to the Washington Redskins, per ESPN's John Keim.

The team will try to replace these players with the addition of Teddy Bridgewater, who reportedly signed on a three-year, $63 million contract. The squad also reportedly signed P.J. Walker.

It creates an interesting depth chart heading into 2020.

QB: Teddy Bridgewater / Will Grier / P.J. Walker

RB: Christian McCaffrey / Reggie Bonnafon / Jordan Scarlett

WR: DJ Moore / Curtis Samuel / Robby Anderson / Seth Roberts / Pharoh Cooper

TE: Ian Thomas / Seth Devalve

Bridgewater has only started six games since the end of the 2015 season, but he should go into 2020 as the Panthers' unquestioned starter.

The quarterback played well in his limited action last year with the New Orleans Saints, helping the team win five straight games when Drew Brees was hurt. He produced a 99.1 quarterback rating in 2019 and has showed he can succeed in the right situation.

Considering Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady worked with Bridgewater when he was an assistant for the Saints, the new quarterback should be able to make a quick transition.

P.J. Walker is also an exciting addition after becoming one of the biggest stars of the XFL, throwing 15 touchdown passes in five games with the Houston Roughnecks. The 5'11" quarterback is making a big leap to the NFL but still has a lot of promise.

The same is true for 2019 third-round pick Will Grier, despite his struggles in two starts (zero touchdowns and four interceptions).

Regardless of who is under center, there is clearly a lot of talent available around the offense.

Christian McCaffrey was named first-team All-Pro last season after totaling 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns, leading the league in each category. He's caught 223 passes over the last two years and should provide a lot of help from Bridgewater in the passing game.

DJ Moore also stepped up last season as a reliable weapon in short-yardage plays, while Curtis Samuel remains a difference-maker with his playmaking ability.

The receiving corps also got deeper Tuesday with the addition of former New York Jets wideout Robby Anderson, who signed a two-year, $20 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This group now features exciting young players and proven veterans who can turn the passing attack into one of the best in the NFL.

If Ian Thomas can play well stepping out of Greg Olsen's shadow, the Panthers offense can be an exciting one.