Street Profits Retain Raw Tag Titles vs. Garza, Theory at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Street Profits beat Angel Garza and Austin Theory on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Theory hit Angelo Dawkins with a TKO. Montez Ford came off the top rope with a Frog Splash on Theory to break up the pinfall, which allowed Dawkins to roll over and pin Theory for the win.

Theory and Garza attacked The Street Profits after the match, with Zelina Vega getting in on the action as well. However, NXT star Bianca Belair arrived to even the odds on behalf of her husband, Ford.

WWE announced before Raw two weeks ago that Andrade and Garza would challenge The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team titles at WrestleMania, but Vega later revealed El Idolo was being replaced by Theory due to a rib injury.

Prior to Andrade getting pulled from the match, he and Garza proved they were deserving of a title shot with a win over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. After their victory, they got into a bit of a tussle with Ford and Dawkins.

The Street Profits then scored a tune-up victory of their own over NXT Superstars Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink in a non-title match.

After falling to Seth Rollins and Murphy at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, The Street Profits beat the same pairing for the Raw Tag Team Championships on the following episode of Raw thanks in part to interference from Kevin Owens.

Ford and Dawkins then successfully defended the titles against Rollins and Murphy at Elimination Chamber, which left them in the market for WrestleMania opponents.

AOP seemed like a natural fit since it is part of a stable with Rollins and Murphy, but when Rezar reportedly suffered a torn biceps, new challengers were needed.

Andrade and Garza had been feuding with Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo, and while they weren't technically tag team partners, the fact that they are both clients of Vega meant they were working toward a common goal.

The partnership between Garza and Theory came from out of left field, but WWE had to make a late change, and the latter made some sense as a replacement since Vega has made a habit of pulling up-and-coming talent from NXT.

While Garza and Theory have a bright future, The Street Profits retaining was likely the right move since they only recently won the titles and are starting to gain some momentum as one of the top tag teams in WWE.

