Dayton's Obi Toppin Named 2020 AP Men's CBB Player of Year, More

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Dayton Flyers sophomore forward Obi Toppin was named the Associated Press' men's college basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Dayton head coach Anthony Grant earned AP Coach of the Year honors.

The AP's Aaron Beard noted Grant and Toppin are the first Flyers to win each award, and they join former St. Joseph's Hawks head coach Phil Martelli and guard Jameer Nelson (2004) as the only duo from the same school to pull off the feat in the last 40 years.

Toppin led the No. 3 Flyers with 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game.

The 2019-20 campaign was Grant's third as head coach at Dayton, where he played from 1983 to 1987. The Flyers steadily improved under him, going 14-17, 21-12 and a program best 29-2 this season.

Toppin led Dayton's high-flying attack. According to FiveThirtyEight's Josh Planos on Feb. 25, the Flyers' 15.1 percent dunk share ranked second among mid-majors since 2010 behind only Wyoming's 17.1 percent in 2015.

Dayton was riding a 20-game winning streak when the NCAA cancelled its men's and women's tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the season.

"Honestly, if you had asked me, I swear we could've won a national championship and our team was so ready to play in the tournament," Toppin told the AP. "We were so locked in. But because of this virus, things happened. It's just going to be a what-if for the rest of our lives, but it's something we're going to have to live with."

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Toppin as the No. 4 pick to the Atlanta Hawks in his latest mock draft released last week, though Toppin has yet to officially declare for the 2020 NBA draft.

Iowa junior center Luka Garza finished second to Toppin in the AP Player of the Year voting. Marquette senior guard Markus Howard, Kansas senior center Udoka Azubuike and Oregon senior guard Payton Pritchard finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Grant edged Baylor's Scott Drew and San Diego State's Brian Dutcher for Coach of the Year.