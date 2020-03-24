Devin McCourty Admits He Considered Leaving Patriots Before Signing New Contract

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 24, 2020

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) stands on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty admitted he considered joining a different team in an open letter titled "A New New England" on the Players' Tribune on Tuesday.

"I honestly thought it was time for me to leave New England," the 32-year-old wrote to start.

He continued: "Going into free agency, I was thinking that at this stage in my career, I was ready for a change. I mean, I love New England. But after 10 years and winning three Super Bowls, something inside was telling me that I was ready for a new challenge. And I thought I might have to go elsewhere to find it."

McCourty re-signed with the Pats on a two-year, $23 million contract earlier this month after his twin brother, Jason McCourty, had his option exercised by New England.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

