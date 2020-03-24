Former Texas A&M Guard David Edwards Dies from Coronavirus

BILL FEIG/Associated Press

Former Texas A&M guard David Edwards has died because of complications from the coronavirus.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Edwards' former Texas A&M teammate Charles Henderson broke the news Monday on Facebook. A university representative later confirmed that Edwards had died.

Edwards began his college basketball career at Georgetown before transferring and spending three productive seasons at Texas A&M from 1991-92 through 1993-94.

Henderson wrote the following about Edwards on Monday:

"Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place.

"This coronavirus has hit me in the heart. Dave was one of the fiercest competitors and best point guards that I've ever met. Nearly unstoppable. Learned how to become tough as nails competing against him everyday and shaking off adversity."

Edwards was a star at Texas A&M, averaging 13.5 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 steals in 85 games as a member of the Aggies and making the All-Southwest Conference team three times.

The New York native also still owns the Texas A&M single-season record for assists with 265 as a senior during the 1993-94 campaign. Edwards is also one of only six players in the history of NCAA Division I men's basketball to record a triple-double in back-to-back games, doing so on March 5 and 10, 1994, per ESPN.

Despite all his success at Texas A&M, Edwards' only taste of the NCAA tournament came in 1989-90, when he reached the second round as a member of the Hoyas.

Edwards is the second known former player from a major college basketball program to die as a result of COVID-19. On Monday, Lamont Middleton told Zach Braziller of the New York Post that former St. John's guard Lee Green died from the coronavirus.