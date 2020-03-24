B/R Staff Roundtable: Old MMA Fights to Watch While UFC Is on Hiatus

1 of 5

Jonathan Snowden: Since its launch in 1993 with Bill "Superfoot" Wallace's belch heard around the world, there have been 513 official UFC events and thousands of individual fights inside the organization's patented Octagon. Most of these bouts, frankly, are little more than a blur of nondescript action, whirling appendages and double leg blasts forgotten forever to history.

What stand out are moments, snippets of time where an athlete defies the odds and implants themselves forever in our memories—think Georges St-Pierre dropping to his knees to beg Dana White for a title shot, Tank Abbott callously mocking a fallen foe as he literally convulsed on the mat, or Holly Holm delivering the high kick that ended the first golden era of women's MMA.

For me, there was a moment like that in a fight that has mostly disappeared from the lexicon of fight enthusiasts, a snapshot now reserved for fans of the UFC of old. Personally, it was a bridge between two times in my life. UFC 34 was the first event I'd ever had the privilege to watch live on pay-per-view, Zuffa's purchase of the franchise opening up a brand new world for fight fans around the country after years of shadow ban.

It was also the last UFC event I'd buy for some time—two days later I shipped out to Basic Training and a brand new world of my own.

It's a moment I will never forget, the UFC's first and perhaps final photo finish. , the pride of Canada, UFC welterweight champion and one of the sport's most graceful grappling artists had secured a triangle choke on Matt Hughes, the cornfed wrestler from Miletich Fighting Systems by way of Eastern Illinois University.

In a normal fight, this would be the beginning of the end. And it was—but not quite the way we all imagined.

Hughes, with the blood now languidly making the long trek from his heart to his brain as Newton squeezed his carotid artery, lifted the champion over his head, triangle still tightly applied, and carried him all the way across the cage. Time then paused for what felt like an eternity. One heartbeat. Two. Nine.

And then it happened.

Hughes' brain stopped talking to his body just as it delivered its final command—to slam the other man right on his head. The resulting powerbomb knocked Newton unconscious, his body prone on the mat. As he came to, Hughes' cornerman Jeremy Horn had to explain to the groggy wrestler exactly what had transpired. For a moment, both men had been unconscious. Hughes was even caught on camera admitting to his jubilant entourage that he "was out."

But Hughes recovered first. And if you're not first, it turns out you are indeed last.