Pirates Players Buy 400 Pizzas for Pittsburgh Hospital Workers Amid Coronavirus

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are filling their free time with generosity.

The team announced Monday evening that Pirates players bought 400 pizzas and pasta for medical staff at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh:

Players such as pitchers Joe Musgrove and Trevor Williams posted photos from their visit:

Pitcher Jameson Taillon, the team's player representative, provided a statement:

"We might not be in Pittsburgh, and we don't have the opportunity to play in front of our fans and for all of us to be up in the city that's kind of become a second home to us and that's treated us so well. We know local businesses are getting crushed and they're really hurting and they're really affected by what's going on. Then obviously, the hospitals and the staff working on the front lines there, they're putting in extra hours, extra work, exposing themselves.

"We thought this was a way to help. Two birds with one stone. We can help local restaurants. We can help the hospitals and the workers and show our appreciation."

Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of spring training and delayed Opening Day on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.