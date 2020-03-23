Report: 76ers, Devils to Reduce At-Will Employee Salaries Up to 20% Amid Hiatus

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' and New Jersey Devils' at-will employees will have their salaries temporarily reduced by up to 20 percent beginning April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Stein added the mandate applies to employees whose salaries exceed $50,000 and will continue through the end of June. Employees on contract, including the front office and coaching staffs, will be asked to participate in the cut but will not be required to do so, per Stein.

The Sixers and Devils are both owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

