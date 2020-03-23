Report: 76ers, Devils to Reduce At-Will Employee Salaries Up to 20% Amid Hiatus

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 18: A general view of the Philadelphia 76ers logo against the Washington Wizards during the preseason game at the Wells Fargo Center on October 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers' and New Jersey Devils' at-will employees will have their salaries temporarily reduced by up to 20 percent beginning April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Stein added the mandate applies to employees whose salaries exceed $50,000 and will continue through the end of June. Employees on contract, including the front office and coaching staffs, will be asked to participate in the cut but will not be required to do so, per Stein.

The Sixers and Devils are both owned by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Related

    NBA Owners Hope to Play Season

    Players and owners are focused on concluding 2019-20 season 'no matter what' (ESPN)

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    NBA Owners Hope to Play Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Helping COVID-19 Relief Efforts in New York 🙏

    Irving is donating $323K to Feeding America and helping distribute 250K meals in the NY area

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Helping COVID-19 Relief Efforts in New York 🙏

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Giannis Tops LeBron in ESPN MVP Survey

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Giannis Tops LeBron in ESPN MVP Survey

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Green Reveals Differences Between Playing with Bron, Kawhi

    'Kawhi is not as vocal as LeBron has been over the years. But you could tell last year he started picking it up a lot more'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Green Reveals Differences Between Playing with Bron, Kawhi

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report