Minnesota's Daniel Oturu Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Named 2nd-Team All-Big Ten

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 23, 2020

MADISON, WISCONSIN - MARCH 01: Daniel Oturu #25 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers looks on before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Kohl Center on March 01, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Sophomore forward/center Daniel Oturu is leaving the University of Minnesota for the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. 

"I decided to enter this year's 2020 NBA Draft basically because I felt like this is the right time for me especially with how my season went," Oturu told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. "Basically I felt like this is the best option to go for it. I'm putting all my eggs in the basket for sure."

Oturu was named Second Team All-Big Ten after averaging 20.1 points and 11.3 rebounds across 31 starts during the 2019-20 season. He was the 15-16 Golden Gophers' leading scorer and rebounder.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    NBA Owners Hope to Play Season

    Players and owners are focused on concluding 2019-2020 season 'no matter what' (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Owners Hope to Play Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Daniel Oturu plans to enter NBA Draft

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball

    Report: Daniel Oturu plans to enter NBA Draft

    GohpherHole.com
    via GopherHole.com

    Report: Gophers’ Daniel Oturu plans to enter NBA draft

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball

    Report: Gophers’ Daniel Oturu plans to enter NBA draft

    SKOR North
    via SKOR North

    Daniel Oturu will enter the NBA Draft

    Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball logo
    Minnesota Golden Gophers Basketball

    Daniel Oturu will enter the NBA Draft

    The Daily Gopher
    via The Daily Gopher