Minnesota's Daniel Oturu Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Named 2nd-Team All-Big Ten

Sophomore forward/center Daniel Oturu is leaving the University of Minnesota for the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

"I decided to enter this year's 2020 NBA Draft basically because I felt like this is the right time for me especially with how my season went," Oturu told 247Sports' Evan Daniels. "Basically I felt like this is the best option to go for it. I'm putting all my eggs in the basket for sure."

Oturu was named Second Team All-Big Ten after averaging 20.1 points and 11.3 rebounds across 31 starts during the 2019-20 season. He was the 15-16 Golden Gophers' leading scorer and rebounder.

