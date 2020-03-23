Video: Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Announces New Mixtape Featuring Shaq Collab

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 15: Damian Lillard #0 of Team Shaq while playing against Team Chuck during the 2013 BBVA Rising Stars Challenge at Toyota Center on February 15, 2013 in Houston, Texas.
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The beef is over. 

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard announced Monday that he has a new mixtape on the way, with one of the tracks featuring Shaquille O'Neal

Lillard and O'Neal had previously been in engaged in a rap battle, with two exchanging digs on their own tracks. O'Neal said in October that it had all been in good fun, however.

"The thing that went on for me and him was just for fun," he said. "I think he's really, really good and he's very talented. We had fun."

Here's betting that whatever Lillard and Shaq collaborate on will be better than the recent trend of sportswriters rapping on Twitter. To be fair, it's a low bar to clear. 

