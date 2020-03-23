Andrew Luck's Uncle Will Wilson Named US Soccer CEO, Secretary General

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States Soccer Federation announced Monday William Wilson will be its new Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General.

Wilson had previously served as Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Football for Wasserman, a sports agency that represented over 100 NFL players, beginning with former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck in 2012.

He also has experience in soccer, working as Executive Vice President of International Business & Special Events for Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing from 2008-12.

The 52-year-old discussed his new job in a statement:

"I'm very excited to be joining U.S Soccer. I have always admired the Federation from afar and have long felt that the U.S. Soccer crest is one of the best brands in the business. There is nothing like harnessing our nation's support behind our Women's and Men's National Teams, and I see significant upside in our ability to work with our Membership to grow participation levels, increase our commercial business and drive our ability to compete on the field at the highest level."

Wilson replaces Dan Flynn, who held the position with U.S. Soccer for 19 years before stepping down in September.

Chief commercial officer Jay Berhalter also stepped down in February, while U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro resigned in March.

Along with new president Cindy Parlow Cone, Wilson will try to help the organization through the massive shakeup in leadership.

The United States women's national team is coming off a World Cup title last summer, but the men's team failed to qualify for its World Cup in 2018.