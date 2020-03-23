Terry Bradshaw: Tom Brady Must Have Felt 'Unappreciated' to Leave Patriots

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Tom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent reverberations around the NFL.

And former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw believes Brady must have felt unappreciated to leave the Pats, as he told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic:

"I don't know what the hell Tom's doing. I think Tom, at 43, there has to be something going on for him to want to leave there, right? Gotta be. He's got to feel they don't want him, he's got to feel unappreciated, got to feel, 'I got to get out from underneath Bill Belichick.' He knows they're saying, 'Who was more important, the coach or the quarterback?' Has Robert Kraft come out and said, 'We want him back, we need him back, he's our guy?' Is anyone fighting for him? I haven't noticed any of that."

