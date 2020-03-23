Terry Bradshaw: Tom Brady Must Have Felt 'Unappreciated' to Leave Patriots

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots with the Vince Lombardi trophy talks with Fox analyst Terry Bradshaw after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Tom Brady's decision to leave the New England Patriots and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sent reverberations around the NFL

And former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw believes Brady must have felt unappreciated to leave the Pats, as he told Ed Bouchette of The Athletic:

"I don't know what the hell Tom's doing. I think Tom, at 43, there has to be something going on for him to want to leave there, right? Gotta be. He's got to feel they don't want him, he's got to feel unappreciated, got to feel, 'I got to get out from underneath Bill Belichick.' He knows they're saying, 'Who was more important, the coach or the quarterback?' Has Robert Kraft come out and said, 'We want him back, we need him back, he's our guy?' Is anyone fighting for him? I haven't noticed any of that."

                       

