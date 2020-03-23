Report: Bucs HC Bruce Arians 'Loved' Jameis Winston, Hoped QB 'Could Be Saved'

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reportedly "loved" former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and hoped he "could be saved." The team changed course this offseason by signing longtime New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady in free agency.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday that Tampa Bay would have considered a reunion with Winston, an unrestricted free agent, if it wasn't able to land either Brady or Teddy Bridgewater, who joined the Carolina Panthers via the open market.

