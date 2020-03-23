Report: Bucs HC Bruce Arians 'Loved' Jameis Winston, Hoped QB 'Could Be Saved'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, right, shakes hands with quarterback Jameis Winston (3) after his touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reportedly "loved" former Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and hoped he "could be saved." The team changed course this offseason by signing longtime New England Patriots signal-caller Tom Brady in free agency.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported Monday that Tampa Bay would have considered a reunion with Winston, an unrestricted free agent, if it wasn't able to land either Brady or Teddy Bridgewater, who joined the Carolina Panthers via the open market.

                                                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    TMZ: Austin Seferian-Jenkins 'Was High, Drunk and Speeding' Before DUI Arrest

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    TMZ: Austin Seferian-Jenkins 'Was High, Drunk and Speeding' Before DUI Arrest

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bridgewater Was Tampa Bay's Backup Plan

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Report: Bridgewater Was Tampa Bay's Backup Plan

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs Believe Brady Has 'A Couple' More Super Bowl Seasons Left

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs Believe Brady Has 'A Couple' More Super Bowl Seasons Left

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Bruins' Zdeno Chara's Farewell Message to Tom Brady

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bruins' Zdeno Chara's Farewell Message to Tom Brady

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report