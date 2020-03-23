Eagles Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Rasul Douglas, Yannick Ngakoue

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the biggest splashes in the NFL's early free-agency period, but not because of someone the team signed and rather who it chose not to sign.

In a bit of a shocking move, the Eagles opted not to re-sign defensive back Malcolm Jenkins, instead letting him walk and sign with the Saints.

Jenkins, who has been to three Pro Bowls in the past five seasons, was widely considered Philadelphia's locker room leader. And that could be a big reason they let him go, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Per NBCSN's John Clark, the Eagles not only wanted to get younger—the 32-year-old Jenkins doesn't help that—but they also wanted to hand the team over to quarterback Carson Wentz, something that was unlikely to happen with the veteran still in the locker room.

Philadelphia wasted no time adding star power to its back end, though, acquiring three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay in a deal with Detroit, which only cost the Eagles a third- and fifth-round pick.

It seems the team might not be done retooling its secondary, though.

Eagles Shopping Rasul Douglas

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Philadelphia is actively seeking a trade partner for cornerback Rasul Douglas, who has spent all three seasons of his career with the Eagles.

The 24-year-old, a third-round pick out of West Virginia, became expendable with the addition of Slay, and his struggles last season—he was removed from the starting lineup in Week 7—put him on the chopping block.

Douglas is expected to make just over $2.1 million this season, offering potential value for a team thinking it can reboot his career.

No Trades for Ngakoue

The Eagles, along with the Jets, Giants and a handful of other teams, have been linked to just about every free-agent defensive end on the market at one point or another. And even one who isn't.

Jacksonville pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue recently had the franchise tag placed on him but is reportedly looking for a trade away from the Jaguars, who wouldn't give him the long-term deal he wanted.

Philly, with its need for a rush end, has been mentioned as a possible destination, but there have been no trade negotiations with any teams for Ngakoue yet, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra).

With the franchise tag in place, any team interested in the 24-year-old would have to negotiate a sign-and-trade with Jacksonville—requiring the team to give him a long-term deal—while also trading away significant assets.

At the moment, that doesn't seem to be too appetizing for any of the teams in the market for a defensive end.

