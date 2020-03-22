Dwyane Wade Ranks Dribbling Around Cavs' Pavlovic, Lob to Shaq 'Top 5 for Me'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

With the sports world temporarily on hiatus, a number of folks have turned to watching old games and classic moments to pass the time. And one of Dwyane Wade's favorite plays made the rounds Sunday.

SportsCenter shared one of the classic plays of Wade's career from February 2006, when he evaded Cleveland Cavaliers forward Sasha Pavlovic near the sideline by dribbling behind Pavlovic's back and retrieving the ball on the other side before finding Shaquille O'Neal for an alley-oop. Wade said the play is on his personal list of top-five moments:

A great moment for Wade. A less enjoyable moment for Pavlovic, who was absolutely taken to school. Wade did him dirty in a moment that won't soon be forgotten, even if Pavlovic would prefer it was.