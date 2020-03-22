Chance Warmack Agrees to Seahawks Contract After Sitting Last Season with Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Offensive lineman Chance Warmack agreed to a deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agent confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Warmack last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. Garafolo reported March 14 the 28-year-old was looking to return to the league after having sat out 2019 because "he wanted to get healthy."

Warmack, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 draft, didn't miss a game through his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Over the next four years, he missed a combined 28 games.

Danny O'Neil of 710 ESPN Seattle noted how the Seahawks have collected a number of top picks from the 2013 draft class:

Improving the offensive line was a clear objective for Seattle after the team finished 15th in adjusted line yards and 24th in adjusted sack rate, per Football Outsiders. Germain Ifedi, who started 60 games over four seasons, and George Fant hit free agency as well.

Warmack is the fourth offensive lineman the team will sign this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brandon Shell agreed to a two-year, $11 million deal, and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported B.J. Finney got a two-year, $8 million contract. The Seahawks are taking a flier on 2015 first-rounder Cedric Ogbuehi too, per Garafolo.

Given both his injury problems and limited role in Philadelphia, Seattle likely views Warmack strictly as a potential backup. ESPN's Brady Henderson noted he has more experience at right guard, which would put him behind D.J. Fluker in the depth chart.