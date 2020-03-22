Teddy Bridgewater Rumors: New Panthers QB Was a 'Film Junkie' with Saints

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater has started only six games since the conclusion of the 2015 season, but he has still impressed coaches with his work ethic.

A New Orleans Saints assistant told Bucky Brooks of NFL.com that the quarterback is a "film junkie" who would work with younger players and hold his own seven-on-seven periods to help his teammates.

"He would work with the young guys after practice and get them up to speed with the routes," the assistant said. "He would have those sessions recorded and he would review them with the crew to make sure that everyone understood what was going on."

Bridgewater agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As Brooks noted, this leadership fits the plans for new Carolina coach Matt Rhule, and the quarterback has already worked with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady in 2018 with the Saints.

It could lead to an easy transition in 2020 even if offseason activities are limited due to the coronavirus.

Bridgewater has been waiting on this type of starting opportunity ever since suffering a brutal injury at the end of the 2015 season. The 2014 first-round pick showcased a lot of promise that season, earning his lone Pro Bowl selection, but saw limited chances over the next few years.

The 27-year-old finally got the call last season after Saints starter Drew Brees suffered a thumb injury.

In five starts, Bridgewater produced a 103.7 quarterback rating with nine touchdowns and two interceptions while New Orleans won all five games.

The combination of his play on the field and his work on the practice field and in the film room was clearly enough to earn a big new deal in Carolina.