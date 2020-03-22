WWE WrestleMania 36 Rumors: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley Originally Booked for PPV

Photo credit: WWE.com.

A SmackDown Women's Championship singles match between Bayley and Sasha Banks was reportedly originally planned for WrestleMania 36.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon), WWE officials felt there wasn't enough time to build to a singles match, which is why the decision was made to go with a Six-Pack Elimination match instead.

On Friday's episode of SmackDown, Paige announced that Bayley will defend the SmackDown Women's title against Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi, Dana Brooke and Tamina.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, WrestleMania was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center and other undisclosed locations in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance. WrestleMania was also expanded to become a two-night event, as it will take place on April 4 and 5.

Since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal were eliminated from the card in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, booking a Six-Pack Challenge was one way to get more women's wrestlers on the card.

Bayley and Sasha are close friends in real life, and they have been aligned on television since shortly after Banks returned from a hiatus last summer. As a heel duo, they have been a dominant force on the blue brand, and Bayley has held the title since Money in the Bank.

While there has been no indication that there are any issues between them, fans have called for a Sasha vs. Bayley match on the big stage since they faced each other in arguably the greatest women's match in WWE history at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015 and then followed that up with an Iron Man match.

Banks and Bayley haven't been on opposing sides much since then, which is partially why there is so much anticipation for them to face off once again.

WWE seemingly provided a small clue regarding a future rivalry between Bayley and Banks after Paige announced the Six-Pack Challenge. Sasha initially looked upset when Paige put her in the match, but after Bayley stormed off, a smirk came across The Boss' face.

Although a singles match at WrestleMania isn't in the cards, the fact that it is an elimination match means that it could come down to Sasha and Bayley, or one of them could cost the other at some point during the match.

However WWE decides to book it, it seems likely that whatever happens between Bayley and Banks at WrestleMania will set the stage for a one-on-one rivalry and match at some point in the near future.

