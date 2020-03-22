Former Oklahoma RB Trey Sermon Announces He'll Transfer to Ohio State

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes were in dire need of an additional running back after J.K. Dobbins left for the NFL and Master Teague III suffered an injury in spring practice, and they landed one Sunday.

Oklahoma Sooners graduate-transfer Trey Sermon confirmed to Austin Ward of Letterman Row that he will suit up in the scarlet and gray in 2020:

"It's kind of crazy to look back and believe that the place where I scored my first touchdown is where I'm going to be spending my final year of college football. I'm excited for this opportunity, I'm excited to just be with the team and I'm excited to connect with the guys.

"I just believe it's the best situation for me. I know that I have the opportunity to play there considering the depth, and I had a relationship with [running backs coach Tony] Alford during my recruiting process coming out of high school. He was a great guy then, and I just feel like I connected well with him. I know I'm going to have to go in and compete for the job, but I feel like it's the best situation for me to go into now."

