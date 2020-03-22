Brett Hundley Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Cardinals as Kyler Murray's Backup

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals feel good enough about their situation at quarterback that they're inking Kyler Murray's backup for another go around.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Brett Hundley is re-signing with the Cardinals on a one-year deal. Hundley's salary was not immediately available.

The UCLA alum saw action in three games last season, completing five passes for 49 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Continuity seems to be the name of the game here for Arizona. As head coach Kliff Kingsbury enters his second year in the NFL, it makes sense he'd want to keep the same quarterback group. The offensive-minded coach likes to air out the ball and has enough speedy receivers for those plays to work out.

That's especially true since the Cards acquired wideout DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans to kick off the offseason. Arizona now boasts a receiving corps featuring Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. That's quite a crew for a sophomore quarterback in Murray to work with.

Which brings things back to Hundley. The career backup can provide more than a safety valve should Murray get injured, as he brings some solid experience. Having previously backed up Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and Russell Wilson in Seattle, Hundley has seen how top-tier quarterbacks prepare and can help groom Murray into joining their ranks.

As for his play on the field, Hundley has started nine games in his career—all coming with the Packers in 2017—and tallied 1,902 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. That's not an ideal ratio, but he didn't have the best protection that year in Green Bay, getting sacked 29 times in 11 games.

A fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Hundley is a Phoenix native who gets to remain in his hometown as the Cardinals look to return to the playoffs for the first time since the year he was drafted.