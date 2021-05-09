5-Star C Efton Reid Commits to LSU over FSU, NC State, More

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Five-star center Efton Reid, who is ranked 24th on 247Sports' composite rankings for the boys' high school basketball class of 2021, has chosen to attend LSU.

He announced it Sunday:

The highly-touted prospect chose the Tigers out of a number of offers, with Florida State, NC State and Virginia leading the list.

Reid, who is listed third among Class of 2021 centers, per 247Sports, plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

The 6'11", 225-pound big man out of Richmond, Virginia, received the following scouting report from 247Sports director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer, who called Reid a second-round NBA draft prospect:

"Has NBA center size. Game is skill based and not athletically based. Has good footwork and touch in post. Can stretch defense to three-point line. Comfortable with the ball as a passer. Has good hands and rebounds his area. Not a big shot blocker. Positional defender inside. Needs to improve quickness to defend on perimeter."

Seven-foot big men who can stretch defenses out to the three-point arc are great assets in a small-ball era where an abundance of three-pointers is commonplace, so Reid could be a fantastic addition for the Tigers as they look to compete for the NCAA Division I men's title.