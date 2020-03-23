2020 NFL Draft: Best Fits for Top QBs After Early Free-Agency Action

0 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The first week of NFL free agency has drawn to a close, and while several quality players remain unsigned, most of the biggest names are off the market.

The list of players who have signed new deals, been given the franchise tag or been traded includes many quarterbacks, which shifts the draft landscape. Not every offseason quarterback move will preclude a team from drafting a quarterback, but for some, it will.

Here, we'll examine the top six quarterbacks from Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board and the best NFL team for each based on roster makeup, team fit, scheme fit and need.

We'll only be examining realistic options here, so while the New Orleans Saints may be the best "fit" for LSU's Joe Burrow—the Tigers' 2019 passing game coordinator, Joe Brady, came from New Orleans—they're not landing him with the 24th overall pick.