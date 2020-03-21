Juventus' Paulo Dybala Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Is in 'Perfect Condition'

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala announced Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini, tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the diagnosis, Dybala tweeted that he and Sabatini are in "perfect conditions."

Dybala is a 26-year-old native of Argentina who has played for Juventus since 2015.

Juventus released the following statement regarding Dybala's positive test: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19. He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

Dybala is the third Juventus player to have a confirmed case of the coronavirus after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi previously tested positive.

According to CNN, there are over 234,000 reported cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in more than 9,800 deaths worldwide. Italy has been hit especially hard, as its 41,000-plus cases are second-most to China's and its 3,407 deaths are the most of any country.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the Serie A season March 9 with Juventus holding a one-point lead over Lazio for first place in the table with 12 games remaining.

Dybala has 13 goals across all competitions for Juventus this season, and he has scored 91 times in 216 career appearances for the club.