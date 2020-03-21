Gerald McCoy: Joining Cowboys in Free Agency 'Almost Like a Dream Come True'

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Growing up a fan of the Dallas Cowboys made it easy for Gerald McCoy to agree to a contract with the team as a free agent.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon), McCoy explained why it's "almost like a dream come true" to play for the Cowboys.

"Overall, it's the star," he said Friday. "I grew up two-and-a-half hours away in Oklahoma City. Some portion of everybody at some point supported the Dallas Cowboys. Because it's all we had."

ESPN's Todd Archer reported Tuesday that McCoy agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys.

Dallas was in the market for help on the defensive line after Robert Quinn agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bears and Maliek Collins agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

McCoy has experience playing for teams close to him from his childhood. He grew up in Oklahoma City and played college football at the University of Oklahoma from 2007-09.

A six-time Pro Bowler, McCoy has been a productive pass-rusher at defensive tackle throughout his career. The 32-year-old has had at least 13 quarterback hits and five sacks in each of the past eight seasons.