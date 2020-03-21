Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Seahawks Offering Contract Worth $18.5M Annually

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly have a strong offer in place for free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

According to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, the Seahawks are offering Clowney a contract that would pay him $18.5 million per year, which isn't far from his reported asking price of $20 million annually.

Clowney was ranked as one of the top free agents in the 2020 class by most publications before free agency started, but he remains unsigned five days after the legal tampering period began, and his lofty asking price likely has plenty to do with it.

Clowney spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, but Seattle traded for the 27-year-old pass-rusher last offseason for a third-round pick, plus linebackers Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo.

While Clowney's 2019 production doesn't jump off the page—31 tackles, three sacks, seven tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one interception returned for touchdown, one fumble recovery returned for touchdown—a sports hernia limited him to 13 games.

Clowney was likely never 100 percent throughout the season, but he did enough to be a Pro Bowl alternate. He also was a factor in Seattle's two playoff games with nine tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

Although Clowney has never been a big-time sack artist with 32 overall and a career-high 9.5 in 2017, he is among the NFL's best all-around defensive ends.

Clowney was named to the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2016 to 2018 because of both his ability to rush the passer and his penchant for impacting the running game.

The one major knock on him throughout his career has been his lack of durability. Clowney has appeared in all 16 games in a season only once (2017), and he has missed 21 games over six NFL seasons.

Even so, the Seahawks will have a major hole at defensive end if Clowney leaves, especially after losing versatile lineman Quinton Jefferson to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

Seattle did bring back 2012 first-round pick Bruce Irvin, but his skill set is far different from Clowney's.

Other options remain on the free-agent market who would cost less than Clowney, such as Everson Griffen, Cameron Wake and Jabaal Sheard, but none of them make the same type of impact Clowney does.