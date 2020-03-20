Jeremy Lin Returns to China to Finish CBA Season After Coronavirus Hiatus

Former Toronto Raptors' Jeremy Lin, currently a free agent, talks to young Taiwanese players during a basketball clinic in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 27, 2019. Lin is in Taiwan to attend a charity event and basketball clinics for young athletes. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin is heading back to China. 

The Beijing Ducks star announced on Instagram that he landed back in Beijing on Thursday, with the Chinese Basketball Association set to end its nearly three-month hiatus in mid-April, according to ESPN's Kevin Wang.

"Safely landed back in Beijing to finish out the CBA season!" Lin posted, in part. "Excited to hoop again, but leaving the Bay worried and with a heavy heart for the sick, the jobless and all those fighting fear, anxiety and stress over the unknown future. Shoutout to our medical staff in the 50 states for working tirelessly and everyone keep doing your part in slowing the virus!"

Per Wang, Lin will be quarantined for two weeks in China before he can rejoin the Ducks.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported earlier in the week that "Teams will play four games a week, behind closed doors, for one month before the playoffs start in mid-May, sources said. Games are expected to be played starting April 15 in two cities, Dongguan and Qingdao, where the 20 teams will play out the regular season behind closed doors before moving on to the playoffs."

Other players who have returned to China include Ty Lawson, Donatas Motiejunas, Sonny Weems, Kyle Fogg, Pooh Jeter, Marko Todorovic, Antonio Blakeney and Ekpe Udoh, according to Wang. Lance Stephenson is also planning on returning. 

