Patriots News: Ex-Packers FB Danny Vitale Agrees to Contract

The New England Patriots added offensive depth Friday, agreeing to terms with fullback Danny Vitale.

Vitale's agent, Chris Cabott, confirmed the deal with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Vitale's salary has not yet been made available.

The 26-year-old was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but only played on the practice squad. He then played for the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and 2017 before catching on with the Green Bay Packers in October 2018.

At 6'0", 239 pounds, Vitale offers good size in protection, which the Patriots will need a lot of as they transition away from quarterback Tom Brady. He's not much of an offensive weapon, as he's carried the ball once for three yards, though he had seven receptions for 97 yards with the Packers in 2019.

The Illinois native has never seen the field for more than 16 percent of his team's offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference, with his career high coming last season when he took the field for 170 offensive downs. Mostly, he worked on special teams in Green Bay and has played in career 44 games, starting just 13.

Still, the addition of Vitale and re-signing of guard Joe Thuney show New England is committed to protecting its starting quarterback for 2020—whether that's Jarrett Stidham, an incoming draft pick or a free-agent signing.