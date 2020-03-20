Ben Simmons Says Rudy Gobert Isn't Top 5 NBA Defender on Twitch Live Stream

Chris Nicoll/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has plenty of time to think about the guys he's gone up against the NBA now that the season is on hiatus. This has the side effect of him tossing out some hot takes as he ponders life without basketball.

While streaming on Twitch Friday afternoon, Simmons got to talking about who the top five defenders in the NBA are at the moment and put together quite a list, in no particular order:

Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Patrick Beverly and himself.

The glaring omission here would be Utah center Rudy Gobert. The big man has won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards (2018 and 2019) and has made the NBA All-Defensive first-team three straight years.

"I look at AD and I think he's a better defender than Gobert." Simmons said. "He can defend, like, guards at times."

This season alone, Gobert is averaging 13.7 rebounds and two blocks per game—that would be a career-high in rebounds if it holds. So what was Simmons' reasoning?

"I've played ball," Simmons said. "I'm looking at guys who can guard 1-5, man."

The Sixers aren't scheduled to play the Jazz again currently, so Gobert won't have a chance to prove Simmons wrong in person until next season at the earliest.

Unless, of course, the two teams meet in the NBA Finals. It's tough to believe Gobert would forget these comments by then.