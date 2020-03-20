Sassuolo Winger Jeremie Boga Says He Could Return to Chelsea

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 20, 2020

REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 01: Jeremie Boga of Sassuolo celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and AS Roma at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on February 01, 2020 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga has said he could return to former club Chelsea amid speculation the Blues may trigger his buyback clause. 

Boga told The Athletic (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) that he left due to the fierce competition for places but was open to a return to Stamford Bridge:

"When I was there, it was Willian, [Eden] Hazard, Pedro. When Jose Mourinho was there, it was [Mohamed] Salah.

"There were a lot of good wingers. For me, it has always been if I can't play, then I will try to go on loan or try to go somewhere to improve, then maybe come back one day."

Boga joined Chelsea in 2015 but was sent out on loan to Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City before signing permanently for Sassuolo in 2018.

The 23-year-old has impressed with the Serie A club and is renowned for his dribbling ability:

He has scored eight goals in 24 league appearances for Roberto De Zerbi's side, with four of those coming in his last six outings in Italy's top flight.

The Blues are considering activating the £12.8 million buy-back option in his contract in the summer to bring him back to west London, according to Ben Nagle for MailOnline.

La Liga champions Barcelona and Serie A side Napoli are also interested in the youngster, according to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport and Le10 Sport (h/t Sport).

Yet Boga could be tempted to return to Chelsea given how boss Frank Lampard has shown his commitment to youth by handing regular game time to players such as Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori. 

The Chelsea boss is reportedly set to spend big in the summer transfer window and will splash out £150 million on several new players, according to Matt Law at the Telegraph.

