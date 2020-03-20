Paul Merson Says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Perfect Choice for Manchester United

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Paul Merson has said Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could help make Manchester United "a major force" after being linked to the Red Devils.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson wrote the striker is one of the missing pieces of the puzzle for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with United expected to continue their latest rebuild in the summer:

"Aubameyang is what Manchester United are missing. He is a goalscorer and goalscorers are priceless."

"If you look at United and the way they played against Manchester City a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were very, very good. You looked at them and thought they have got a chance, especially if they could also get hold of a couple more players, especially a creative midfielder."

"You couldn't help but be impressed with their performance, and if they were to sign Aubameyang, and they also got someone like a Jack Grealish, are they big players? They would be a major force, in my opinion."

Dave Fraser of The Sun reported United could make a £50 million swoop for Aubameyang, with the Gunners expecting their skipper to refuse a new contract. The 30-year-old will have 12 months of his deal remaining this summer, forcing Arsenal to sell if they want to avoid the player becoming a free agent.

Arsenal paid £56 million to sign Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, per Fraser, and they might be tempted to sell if they can recoup the majority of the original fee.

Aubameyang wouldn't be the first player to swap the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford. Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez were both convinced to leave north London for Manchester.

Van Persie was Arsenal captain when he opted to depart in 2012, and he won the Premier League in his first season with United.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Solskjaer placed his faith in Anthony Martial as his No. 9 this season, and the 24-year-old has repaid his manager with 14 goals in 27 appearances in the Premier League and Europe.

The France international's strike rate has improved, but he's not in the top echelon of strikers in world football.

Aubameyang has proved himself to be an elite finisher in both the Bundesliga and Premier League. The Gabon international has scored 20 goals in 32 games this term, and he would make United a more dangerous outfit in the chase for silverware.