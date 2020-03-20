Ronald Koeman Says He Hopes He Can Manage Barcelona One Day

TF-Images/Getty Images

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has said he hopes he can manage La Liga champions Barcelona one day in the future.

Koeman told Marca's Lorena Gonzalez he turned down the chance to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager in January but would still like to take the job at the Camp Nou at some point:

"They called me and I said no because of the commitment I have with my national team. After two years, I have the chance to leave. I [basically] have two two-year contracts, so after the European Championships is the time to evaluate. Two years for each major tournament. I can't leave the Netherlands three months before a competition.

"No, I don't think it was a bad time. What happened is that I have my motives with the Netherlands. Barcelona can always win big things, they have very good players, they have options to sign the best players... If I'd have been out of a job then sure, everyone likes Barcelona.

"It doesn't matter what situation they're in. I had my best spell as a player there, at Barcelona, and I have lots of love for the city. So, let's hope that I can coach Barcelona one day."

Koeman has a clause in his Netherlands contract that allows him to leave for Barcelona after the UEFA European Championship. The 56-year-old explained that the decision to postpone the tournament until 2021 will not affect the clause:

The Dutchman spent a glittering six years as a player at the Camp Nou, winning the European Cup, four La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his time with the club.

Koeman was linked with replacing Valverde in January, along with former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, before the club appointed Quique Setien until June 2022.

Barca have been beaten three times in Setien's first 12 matches in charge, but he will continue to coach the club next season, according to Sport:

The 61-year-old will come under pressure if he does not improve results, which may lead to more speculation Koeman will return. Xavi is also likely to be in contention and has said previously it is his "dream" to manage Barcelona.