Ronald Koeman Says He Hopes He Can Manage Barcelona One Day

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIMarch 20, 2020

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 19: head coach Ronald Koeman of Netherlands looks on prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between The Netherlands and Estonia on November 19, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has said he hopes he can manage La Liga champions Barcelona one day in the future.

Koeman told Marca's Lorena Gonzalez he turned down the chance to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager in January but would still like to take the job at the Camp Nou at some point:

"They called me and I said no because of the commitment I have with my national team. After two years, I have the chance to leave. I [basically] have two two-year contracts, so after the European Championships is the time to evaluate. Two years for each major tournament. I can't leave the Netherlands three months before a competition.

"No, I don't think it was a bad time. What happened is that I have my motives with the Netherlands. Barcelona can always win big things, they have very good players, they have options to sign the best players... If I'd have been out of a job then sure, everyone likes Barcelona.

"It doesn't matter what situation they're in. I had my best spell as a player there, at Barcelona, and I have lots of love for the city. So, let's hope that I can coach Barcelona one day."

Koeman has a clause in his Netherlands contract that allows him to leave for Barcelona after the UEFA European Championship. The 56-year-old explained that the decision to postpone the tournament until 2021 will not affect the clause:

Video Play Button

The Dutchman spent a glittering six years as a player at the Camp Nou, winning the European Cup, four La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey during his time with the club.

Koeman was linked with replacing Valverde in January, along with former midfielder Xavi Hernandez, before the club appointed Quique Setien until June 2022.

Barca have been beaten three times in Setien's first 12 matches in charge, but he will continue to coach the club next season, according to Sport:

The 61-year-old will come under pressure if he does not improve results, which may lead to more speculation Koeman will return. Xavi is also likely to be in contention and has said previously it is his "dream" to manage Barcelona.

Related

    Madrid, Barca Target Alaba

    La Liga duo join Chelsea in race for Bayern Defender

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Madrid, Barca Target Alaba

    feargal
    via Football Espana

    Sergi Roberto to represent Barcelona in “virtual La Liga”

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Sergi Roberto to represent Barcelona in “virtual La Liga”

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Big-Name Keepers to Move in Summer?

    • De Gea or Kepa to Real Madrid? • Courtois or Donnarumma to PSG? 🔍 B/R looks at summer scenarios

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Big-Name Keepers to Move in Summer?

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    'Ronaldo Can Go on Until 40'

    Portugal teammate Paulo Ferreira says super pro CR7 can play five more years

    World Football logo
    World Football

    'Ronaldo Can Go on Until 40'

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report