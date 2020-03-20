Emmanuel Sanders Open to 49ers Contract, Talks FA Process Amid Cowboys Rumors

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is weighing his options in free agency, including a possible return to the San Francisco 49ers.

When addressing free agency during an online autograph session Thursday on Facebook Live (h/t Cam Inman of the Mercury News), Sanders said the following regarding the Niners: "Hopefully we can run it back, but we'll see."

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported earlier this week that the Dallas Cowboys have expressed interest in Sanders, and the 33-year-old wideout seemed to suggest there could be some truth to the rumor, saying there "might be something there" and "it would be fun to play in Texas."

Sanders also noted that he is taking his time before making a final decision: "The hardest thing about free agency is sometimes you want it right away but you have to wait and see what happens. I'm trying not to rush the process, because I know what I want out of a team and I know what my goals are. I'm trying to find the best fit."

The Niners acquired Sanders prior to last season's trade deadline, and he went on to make 36 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games for San Francisco. Overall, Sanders appeared in 17 games for the 49ers and Denver Broncos and finished with 66 receptions for 869 yards and five scores.

Sanders also appeared in all five of the 49ers' playoff games, registering five grabs for 71 yards.

During his 10-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Broncos and 49ers, Sanders has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, and he won a Super Bowl with Denver in 2015.

Sanders reached the 1,000-yard mark three years in a row as a member of the Broncos from 2014-16 and set career highs across the board in 2014 with 101 catches for 1,404 yards and nine touchdowns with Peyton Manning as his quarterback.

While Sanders has finished with 900 or fewer yards in each of the past three seasons, he is still a speedy and crafty receiver. He was also on pace for well over 1,000 yards in 2018, but a torn Achilles cost him four games.

Sanders didn't seem to show many ill effects from the torn Achilles in 2019, and he could be even better in 2020 now that he is further removed from the injury.

Sanders had a good rapport with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and San Francisco has an obvious need at wide receiver across from Deebo Samuel. The Niners own the Nos. 13 and 31 overall picks in the 2020 NFL draft, though, meaning they could target a rookie wideout.

The Cowboys have a strong starting duo at wide receiver in Michael Gallup and the recently re-signed Amari Cooper, but with Randall Cobb leaving for the Houston Texans in free agency, Dallas has a need for a No. 3 receiver and Sanders could be an ideal fit.