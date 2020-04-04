Kevin Owens Beats Seth Rollins in No DQ Match at WWE WrestleMania 36

Photo credit: WWE.com.

After months of back and forth on WWE Raw, Kevin Owens finally got his hands on Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 on Saturday and walked away victorious.

KO initially prevailed by disqualification when Rollins hit him with the ring bell.

Following the unsatisfactory result, Owens goaded The Monday Night Messiah back into the ring to restart the match with no disqualifications.

Emblematic of how badly he wanted to silence Rollins, Owens leapt from the top of the WrestleMania sign for an elbow drop as Rollins was on top of the announce table.

From there, KO connected with a Stunner for the win.

The issues between the pair date back to shortly after Survivor Series in November, when The Prizefighter took issue with The Architect berating the entire Raw locker room over their performance at the pay-per-view.

Owens suspected something was amiss and that Rollins' persona was changing. While the former universal champion denied it at first, he soon turned heel and aligned himself with AOP.

Over the next several weeks, Rollins and his stable feuded with KO and an ever-changing cast of characters. The Monday Night Messiah added Murphy to his group during that time, while Owens worked with the likes of Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio, Big Show, The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits.

Things heated up between Owens and Rollins the Monday after February's Super ShowDown event, as KO interfered during a Raw Tag Team Championship match pitting Rollins and Murphy against The Street Profits. After Owens hit Rollins with a Stunner, Montez Ford pinned him to win the titles.

During a rematch between the teams at Elimination Chamber in March, KO showed up again to distract Rollins, and that resulted in The Street Profits retaining.

Owens and Rollins have seemingly been on a WrestleMania collision course for months, and the match was made official on March 16 when the former accepted the latter's challenge to a match at KO's old stomping grounds: the WWE Performance Center.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, in front of more than 70,000 fans, but the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to scale down WrestleMania significantly and hold it with no fans in attendance.

The unique circumstances may have added to the bout between Owens and Rollins since it essentially took place on KO's home turf.

Owens vs. Rollins was always going to be an undercard contest without a ton of hoopla since there was no title on the line, but they are two of WWE's most successful Superstars of the past five years, and they didn't need a championship in order to cement their place on the show.

With KO finally shutting up The Monday Night Messiah and scoring the big victory, perhaps he will be in line for a shot at the WWE Championship in the near future.

