Robert Lewandowski Happy at Bayern, Says Cristiano Ronaldo Wanted Him at Madrid

Robert Lewandowski says he is content at Bayern Munich and revealed Cristiano Ronaldo tried to lure him to Real Madrid several years ago.

He told Sport (h/t AS' Mario Cortegana): "I am at one of the best clubs in the world, and I know I can be happy here. We are at a very high level, from the playing squad to the sporting facilities. It's all much easier when playing for a club like this."

The striker was also asked if it was true that Real duo Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos spoke to him about joining Los Blancos after they faced off in the UEFA Champions League.

Lewandowski confirmed it was true but explained why he did not move to the Santiago Bernabeu:

"Yes [it's true]. You can go to the Spanish league or to one in another country, another great club. But for me, it was not the most important thing.

"Where I am, I have been able to reach my maximum level, and I want to continue doing well."

Real knocked Bayern out of the Champions League on the way to lifting the trophy in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Lewandowski has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital in the past, and his former agent, Cezary Kucharski, told Polish publication Pilka Nozna (h/t AS) in January 2019 he would have only left Bayern for Real.

The Pole left quite the impression on Los Blancos during his time at Borussia Dortmund (U.S. only):

He joined Bayern in 2014 and has scored 230 goals in 275 appearances since, making him one of Europe's deadliest forwards.

His impact on the Bundesliga has been enormous:

Lewandowski has hit at least 40 goals in all competitions in each of the last four seasons.

Data analyst Dan Kennett put his recent goalscoring exploits in perspective:

This season, he sits on 39 after just 33 games, as well as contributing five assists. He needs just four more strikes to equal the most prolific campaign of his career.

He'd have been a huge asset at Madrid following Ronaldo's departure in 2018, because the Portugal superstar averaged exactly 50 goals per season at the Bernabeu.

His attacking contributions have helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title every season he's been there, as well as the DFB-Pokal twice.

This season, the Bavarians are four points clear of his former side Dortmund with nine league fixtures remaining, but the league has been suspended until at least April 2 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.