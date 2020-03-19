Cavs' Larry Nance Jr. Donates $100K to Akron, Cleveland Food Banks

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Larry Nance Jr. is adding his name to the growing list of athletes pitching in as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' big man has donated $100,000 to food banks across the Cleveland and Akron areas and is hoping more will join him.

Nance gave $50,000 to the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank and another $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The Ohio native has a long history in the Buckeye State. His father, Larry Sr., was a three-time All-Star who played for the Cavs from 1988-1994 and was a high school star in Akron before turning pro. After getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2015, he was traded to Cleveland in 2018, where he took up his father's retired No. 22.