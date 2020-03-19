Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Pelicans Jersey Sells for $42K at Auction

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 6: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on February 6, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson appears well on his way to superstardom, and any game-worn memorabilia in his breakout rookie season is sure to be valuable.

Extremely valuable as it turns out.

Bidding on Williamson's game-worn jersey from the Pelicans' 125-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6 ended on the NBA Auctions website Thursday. The winning bid was a head-turning $42,010, underscoring what memorabilia collectors think about his sky-high ceiling.

Williamson finished with 21 points, four rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist behind 9-of-11 shooting from the field during the contest he was wearing the City Edition jersey.

The Duke product is already a sensation a mere 19 games into his rookie campaign after the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.

If he continues to play at such an elevated level on his way to superstar status, his game-worn jersey will become all the more valuable.

Video Play Button

Related

    Best Player in the World Bracket Championship 🌍

    We've made it to the championship of our ‘Best Player In The World Right Now’ bracket! You picked all the players and after over 150,000 of your votes, we are down to LeBron vs. Messi. Voting is underway and it's a VERY close race. Tap to vote!

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Player in the World Bracket Championship 🌍

    Google Docs
    via Google Docs

    Report: NBA Studying Effects of Social Isolation on Players, Staff amid Hiatus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Studying Effects of Social Isolation on Players, Staff amid Hiatus

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Marcus Smart Announces He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Marcus Smart Announces He Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    2 Lakers Players Have COVID-19

    Two players have tested positive for the coronavirus. JaVale McGee among those who tested negative

    NBA logo
    NBA

    2 Lakers Players Have COVID-19

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report