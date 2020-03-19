Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Pelicans Jersey Sells for $42K at Auction

Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson appears well on his way to superstardom, and any game-worn memorabilia in his breakout rookie season is sure to be valuable.

Extremely valuable as it turns out.

Bidding on Williamson's game-worn jersey from the Pelicans' 125-119 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 6 ended on the NBA Auctions website Thursday. The winning bid was a head-turning $42,010, underscoring what memorabilia collectors think about his sky-high ceiling.

Williamson finished with 21 points, four rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist behind 9-of-11 shooting from the field during the contest he was wearing the City Edition jersey.

The Duke product is already a sensation a mere 19 games into his rookie campaign after the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field.

If he continues to play at such an elevated level on his way to superstar status, his game-worn jersey will become all the more valuable.