WWE Rumors: WrestleMania 36 Won't Have Battle Royal Matches Due to Coronavirus

Brian Ach/Getty Images

WrestleMania 36 will be without what have become annual traditions.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin confirmed the pay-per-view card won't include the men's and women's Battle Royals "to limit the amount of Superstars gathering in the ring."

"According to multiple sources, the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the women's battle royal matches were pulled from the card to abide by CDC and government recommendations as much as possible while producing the event," Satin reported.

WWE moved WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to its Performance Center in Orlando amid the COVID-19 pandemic. No fans will be in attendance for what is the promotion's biggest show of the year.

For the first time ever, WrestleMania will also take place over two nights, with former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski serving as the host.

According to Post Wrestling's John Pollock, WWE may tape the Showcase of the Immortals "over the next week" and air the PPV April 4 and 5 on WWE Network.

Given the limited scope of WrestleMania 36, a smaller card would make sense.

Only seven matches have been announced so far, with Edge's Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton an imminent addition. WrestleMania 35, by comparison, had four matches just on the pre-show and another 12 on the main card.

As Satin wrote, the ongoing situation also made massive Battle Royals unfeasible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended postponing or canceling any events with more than 50 people for at least eight weeks.