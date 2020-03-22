Quick Takes on WWE Taping WrestleMania 2020 in Advance, Stone Cold, AEW and More

Quick Takes on WWE Taping WrestleMania 2020 in Advance, Stone Cold, AEW and MoreMarch 22, 2020
WWE having to host another week's worth of Raw and SmackDown shows in front of no fans from the Performance Center didn't make this week any less newsworthy.
In fact, we now have a much clearer picture of what is set to transpire at WrestleMania 36 along with when and where. In addition to Rob Gronkowski hosting the pay-per-view, it will take place over the course of two days for the first time ever and will reportedly be taped in advance at the PC.
Empty arena shows can be entertaining if properly executed, however. AEW proved that on Wednesday night with Dynamite by producing one of their strongest shows to date without having to rely on overly-long recaps or replays at any point.
Even with the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match being postponed indefinitely, the arrivals of Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy should be enough to hold fans over in the meantime. WWE could learn a thing or two from how they put their show together even under the unfortunate circumstances and knocked it out of the park.
This week's Quick Takes will delve into WWE taping WrestleMania this coming week, AEW's all-star edition of Dynamite, Stone Cold Steve Austin's Raw return underwhelming, and more.
Stone Cold Steve Austin's Return to Raw Falls Flat
WWE should be commended for attempting to celebrate 3/16 Day this past Monday on Raw despite the lack of live crowd, but that didn't make Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance any less disappointing.
There was nothing the company could do about no one being in attendance for the episode, but surely they could have taken a different approach than they did. Austin doing his usual shtick in an empty arena before going back and forth with Raw commentator Byron Saxton wasn't exactly riveting television.
The WWE Hall of Famer was presumably in attendance for the full three hours, so it was a mistake for them to relegate him to the final 10 minutes or so for a throwaway television segment. Considering half of the show consisted of the men's Royal Rumble match being replayed, that time could have used on Austin performing wacky backstage antics at the Performance Center.
It didn't help that his interaction with Becky Lynch felt completely forced, especially after Lynch entered the building with her Stone Cold-looking semi-trailer truck. She looked like she was having the time of her life out in the ring with The Texas Rattlesnake, but it's odd he hasn't crossed paths with Kevin Owens at all since Owens started using the Stunner last year.
Seeing Austin on Raw is always a treat because of how rare his appearances are, and while it was a bummer no one was there to give him the raucous reaction he deserved, WWE could have had him host the entire episode in order to fully make the most of his return.
AEW Nails Empty Arena Dynamite with Two Huge Debuts
AEW was originally scheduled to bring Dynamite to Rochester, NY last Wednesday for what was expected to be an epic edition of Dynamite.
Of course, the coronavirus outbreak caused the company to change plans and bring the show to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL instead. Dynamite didn't have that same aura about it without the always-electric audience there, but that didn't stop the company from putting forth a fantastic effort, nonetheless.
The Exalted One has been teased for many months and the reveal couldn't have been better executed. The debut of Brodie Lee was a sweet surprise and served as the perfect payoff to the storyline.
Meanwhile, Matt Hardy's AEW arrival later on in the night was an even bigger shock to fans. He had long been rumored to be The Exalted One, so when he wasn't, viewers were convinced he wasn't coming into the company any time soon.
Sure enough, he popped up at the very end of the episode and agreed to team with The Elite against Inner Circle at Blood and Guts. The reaction would have been off the charts had fans filled the arena, but it still made for a cool cliffhanger.
On top of all that, AEW filled the crowd with wrestlers who made noise throughout the evening. Cody also made it a point to acknowledge the current state of uncertainty in the world while not dwelling too much on it.
Empty arena shows for both companies are going to get old eventually no matter what, but at least AEW managed to break away from the norm and provide fans with a much-needed escape from reality, if only for two hours.
Blood and Guts Being Delayed Indefinitely Is for the Best
AEW officially announced Blood and Guts, which is essentially their version of WarGames, one month ago during the Revolution pay-per-view. It was confirmed soon after that it would feature five members of The Elite battling five members of Inner Circle.
Matt Hardy stepping in for Nick Jackson on Wednesday's Dynamite raised the stakes even higher. The heavily touted main event was supposed to go down next week before AEW broke the news on social media that it was being postponed indefinitely.
All things considered, this was a smart move by the company.
There was no reason to rush into it anyway, but it wouldn't have been the same without anyone in attendance. Although there's still a chance they hold it within the next few weeks, it would be best saved for when AEW hits the road again.
In the meantime, AEW can continue to heat up the rivalry between the two factions and establish why Hardy agreed to team with The Elite. The rivalry wasn't at the point yet where it was worthy of happening inside Blood and Guts, so perhaps this extra build to the bout will be a blessing in disguise.
Less Is More with the Pay-Per-View Match Replays
WWE has taken a unique approach to killing television time with Raw and SmackDown now that the Performance Center is the temporary home of both brands for the foreseeable future.
It started with SmackDown last week when WWE replayed the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match in its entirety. Considering the decision to move the show to the PC was made at the last minute, it was difficult to blame the company for relying on a recent pay-per-view matchup to help fill the two hours.
Unfortunately, they did the exact same thing on Monday's Raw when they replayed the men's Royal Rumble from January, complete with commercial breaks. It lasted nearly an hour and a half, completely ruining any momentum the show had coming off that excellent Edge promo.
It was understandable on SmackDown when John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt from WrestleMania 30 was shown in full because of how they have since revisited that rivalry. That said, it isn't ideal to rely so heavily on content that either isn't relevant or just aired not too long ago.
WWE should take this opportunity to showcase some of the greatest WrestleMania matches in history on Raw and SmackDown with the Show of Shows coming up in two weeks. It would also be an effective way of plugging WWE Network and everything it has to offer, as opposed to giving viewers an excuse to tune out and not want to stick around for the rest of the episode.
Pretending there's nothing different about the shows and that it's business as usual will not work in the long run.
A Taped WrestleMania Isn't Quite WrestleMania
WWE fans found out a lot more about WrestleMania 36 this week, starting with how it will emanate from the Performance Center in front of no fans as opposed to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa due to the coronavirus outbreak.
It was then announced that it will become a two-day event and be hosted by three-time Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski. This was in addition to the news that it would be filmed at multiple locations, similar to WrestleMania 2 in a way.
To top it all off, PWInsider added that WrestleMania is set to be taped this coming week from the PC and whatever other venues they have in mind. Of course, it isn't quite WrestleMania if it's taped in advance, especially in the age of the internet where spoilers are bound to leak.
If the results become readily available this early, there will be a portion of fans who will have zero incentive to watch it as it airs. Having no one in attendance doesn't help, either, but that's unfortunately the reality of the situation due to everything going on in the world right now.
It's a smart strategy for WWE to want to tape TV this week in case they can't, but WrestleMania should be left out. That can be their first big show back on the road, regardless of when that might be, but WWE apparently would rather get it out of the way while they can, even if it means sacrificing the special feel the Show of Shows usually brings.
Prepare for the most bizarre 'Mania of all-time if their plans for the pay-per-view come to fruition.
Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is an Endicott College alumnus and aspiring journalist.