Quick Takes on WWE Taping WrestleMania 2020 in Advance, Stone Cold, AEW and More

Credit: WWE.com

WWE having to host another week's worth of Raw and SmackDown shows in front of no fans from the Performance Center didn't make this week any less newsworthy.

In fact, we now have a much clearer picture of what is set to transpire at WrestleMania 36 along with when and where. In addition to Rob Gronkowski hosting the pay-per-view, it will take place over the course of two days for the first time ever and will reportedly be taped in advance at the PC.

Empty arena shows can be entertaining if properly executed, however. AEW proved that on Wednesday night with Dynamite by producing one of their strongest shows to date without having to rely on overly-long recaps or replays at any point.

Even with the highly-anticipated Blood and Guts match being postponed indefinitely, the arrivals of Brodie Lee and Matt Hardy should be enough to hold fans over in the meantime. WWE could learn a thing or two from how they put their show together even under the unfortunate circumstances and knocked it out of the park.

This week's Quick Takes will delve into WWE taping WrestleMania this coming week, AEW's all-star edition of Dynamite, Stone Cold Steve Austin's Raw return underwhelming, and more.