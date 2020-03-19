Cam Newton: 'No Need for Feelings Ever' to Mix with Business Amid Trade Rumors

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the field following the Panthers 20-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers are parting ways with Cam Newton. Carolina general manager Marty Hurney said Tuesday, March 17, 2020, via Twitter the team is giving the 31-year-old quarterback permission to seek a trade _ although the former league MVP responded by saying he never requested one. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Quarterback Cam Newton shared his thoughts on social media Thursday as his time with the Carolina Panthers appears to be nearing an end.

"No need for feelings ever to be in the same place as business," he said on Instagram.

The Panthers have been trying to trade the nine-year veteran but could release him soon with no deal in sight, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Two days ago, Newton took to Instagram to say Carolina was manipulating the narrative by saying it gave him permission to seek a trade. 

"Stop with the word play!!" he wrote. " ... You forced me into this!!"

The Panthers took Newton with the top overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl berth in 2015, winning the league MVP that same year.                         

Video Play Button

Related

    Panthers owner David Tepper donates $1 million to COVID-19 Response Fund

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Panthers owner David Tepper donates $1 million to COVID-19 Response Fund

    charlotteobserver
    via charlotteobserver

    Keith Kirkwood to join Carolina Panthers, per report

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Keith Kirkwood to join Carolina Panthers, per report

    Canal Street Chronicles
    via Canal Street Chronicles

    What Happened to Todd Gurley?

    @MikeFreemanNFL on how TG30 went from face of the Rams franchise to free agent in 2 years

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What Happened to Todd Gurley?

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Darius Slay Says He Didn't Respect HC Patricia as a Person Before Trade

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Darius Slay Says He Didn't Respect HC Patricia as a Person Before Trade

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report