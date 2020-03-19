Cam Newton: 'No Need for Feelings Ever' to Mix with Business Amid Trade Rumors

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Quarterback Cam Newton shared his thoughts on social media Thursday as his time with the Carolina Panthers appears to be nearing an end.

"No need for feelings ever to be in the same place as business," he said on Instagram.

The Panthers have been trying to trade the nine-year veteran but could release him soon with no deal in sight, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Two days ago, Newton took to Instagram to say Carolina was manipulating the narrative by saying it gave him permission to seek a trade.

"Stop with the word play!!" he wrote. " ... You forced me into this!!"

The Panthers took Newton with the top overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. He led the franchise to a Super Bowl berth in 2015, winning the league MVP that same year.