76ers Announce 3 Members of Organization Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: A general view of the Philadelphia 76ers center court logo against the Boston Celtics at the Wells Fargo Center on October 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday that three members of their organization have tested positive for COVID-19 (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski):

The news comes just hours after the Denver Nuggets announced that a member of their organization tested positive for the new coronavirus as well.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

