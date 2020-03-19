76ers Announce 3 Members of Organization Tested Positive for Coronavirus

76ers Announce 3 Members of Organization Tested Positive for CoronavirusMarch 19, 2020
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The Philadelphia 76ers announced Thursday that three members of their organization have tested positive for COVID-19 (via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski):
The news comes just hours after the Denver Nuggets announced that a member of their organization tested positive for the new coronavirus as well.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
