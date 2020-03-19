Report: EPL Clubs Will Have to Repay Part of TV Money If Season Not Finished

ISABEL INFANTES/Getty Images

Premier League clubs will reportedly have to repay broadcast revenue if the 2019-20 season is not completed as scheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Executives from all 20 Premier League clubs have been informed that £762 million in TV money will be lost if the season does not finish, according to The Athletic.

The clubs were made aware of the situation during an emergency meeting on Thursday, and some are "determined to get games played behind closed doors" to avoid having to pay back sums, per the report.

The Premier League have announced it is committed to completing the season but has extended the current suspension until April 30.

A rule stipulating the season must finish by June 1 has also been scrapped in order to help complete the remaining fixtures, as noted by Sam Wallace at The Telegraph:

The 20 clubs are said to be "ready to fight any attempts" from broadcasters to fine them should the season not be finished, leaving them in breach of their broadcast agreement, per Sami Mokbel for the Daily Mail.

John Cross at the Mirror has reported the television contract was the main reason for clubs agreeing to complete the season because they "simply cannot afford to default on the deal."

Failure to see out the campaign could put the future of some clubs in jeopardy and leave them "unable to pay the players, pay staff or pay the bills," per the report.

Some clubs have already announced plans to pay matchday staff for the rest of 2019-20 even if the remaining fixture are not completed.

Manchester United have pledged £1 million to cover staff costs:

Premier League leaders Liverpool have announced they will continue to pay casual workers during the current suspension, per Paul Gorst at the Liverpool Echo.

Brighton & Hove Albion are another club committed to paying staff for the rest of the season:

Yet not all Premier League clubs are in such a strong financial position, according to Simon Hughes at The Athletic:

All Premier League clubs have nine games left to play in 2019-20, except for Manchester City, Sheffield United, Arsenal and Aston Villa, who have 10.