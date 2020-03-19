Cam Newton Rumors: QB Expected to Be Released Due to Panthers Struggles to Trade

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 19, 2020

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers granted quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade Tuesday, but The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue reported Thursday that the organization might have to release the 2015 NFL MVP.

"League sources said the Panthers and Cam Newton's camp are having a hard time trying to trade the former MVP," Rodrigue wrote. "Multiple sources expect he's going to be released very soon. Team won't carry both Newton and [Teddy] Bridgewater; latter trying to get physical taken care of. After that..."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Panthers agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract with Bridgewater on Tuesday. The deal can't be officially completed until the 27-year-old passes a physical, but that may have to wait because of the coronavirus pandemic:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.     

