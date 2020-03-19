Cam Newton Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chargers', Bears' Interest in QB

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The recent shuffle of NFL starting quarterbacks has left Cam Newton in a tough position.

Newton has been displaced by Teddy Bridgewater as the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback, and there are few options left for him to retain a starting position.

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the teams who could still make a move for a marquee signal-caller. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported "the Chargers currently are debating whether to pursue Newton."

Florio went on to say the Chargers would be more likely to pick up Newton as a free agent than acquire him in a trade with the Panthers "given the inability of team doctors to give him a physical."

Los Angeles became a likelier destination Wednesday after the Chicago Bears agreed to a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Nick Foles.

Newton was linked with Chicago, but according to The Athletic's Joseph Person, the "Bears were never real factors in a possible Cam Newton deal because of concerns about his health."

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported of the Bears' potential interest before they chose Foles over Newton. Jones also mentioned in his report that Newton "will be released in the coming days," which would be a logical next step if the Panthers can't find a trade partner.

The 30-year-old, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, was scheduled to make $18.6 million with the Panthers in 2020. Now that first-year head coach Matt Rhule has chosen to go with Bridgewater, Newton's potential earnings are in doubt.

Of the teams with quarterback vacancies, the Chargers would make the most sense for the 2011 draft's first overall pick. L.A. is looking to replace Philip Rivers, and Tyrod Taylor sits atop the team's depth chart.

The concern with Newton is his durability, as he only played two games in 2019 and missed two contests in 2018. Since 2014, Newton has only played a complete 16-game season on two occasions: in 2015 and 2017.

Those absences should be concerning to most suitors because it affects the way Newton plays the game.

In addition to his eight 3,000-yard passing seasons, Newton has rushed for at least 350 yards in every campaign during that span. When healthy, Newton is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, but after dealing with a foot injury, it could be hard for a new team to give him the reigns to the offense.

If the Chargers pass on Newton, they could rely on Taylor, who put together three solid seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017.

He has made three starts since leaving the AFC East squad, but a sample size of two 3,000-yard passing seasons and another with 2,799 yards through the air could be enough to convince the Chargers to use him.

If that occurs, the options for Newton would be scant. The New England Patriots have limited salary-cap space, and the Washington Redskins, who have former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera in charge, drafted Dwayne Haskins in 2019.

The other franchises in need of a new quarterback, like the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, are positioned high in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and are likely to use those picks on the latest crop of talent at the position.

There is still time for Newton to find a home for 2020, but the options are not as plentiful as the player would likely prefer.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference. Contract information obtained from Spotrac.