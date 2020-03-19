MLB Announces Plan to Pay Minor Leaguers Through April 8 Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

MLB Announces Plan to Pay Minor Leaguers Through April 8 Amid COVID-19 ShutdownMarch 19, 2020
Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images
Major League Baseball announced a leaguewide initiative to compensate minor league players through April 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic:
MLB Communications @MLB_PR
A league-wide initiative has been announced for Minor League players to receive compensation between now and the scheduled start of the Minor League season. @MLB will continue to work with all 30 Clubs on the development of an industry-wide plan for compensation beyond 4/8. https://t.co/Ck8Lv9uuzp
The minor league season was scheduled to begin on April 9, but it was officially postponed last week:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Looking at MLB Opener Scenarios
B/R looks into potential June starting dates and what MLB will do moving forward ➡️