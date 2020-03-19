MLB Announces Plan to Pay Minor Leaguers Through April 8 Amid COVID-19 Shutdown

Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced a leaguewide initiative to compensate minor league players through April 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic:

The minor league season was scheduled to begin on April 9, but it was officially postponed last week:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.